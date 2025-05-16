Stocks

Fund Update: Empowered Funds, LLC opened a $31.4M position in $VTIP stock

May 16, 2025 — 10:06 am EDT

Empowered Funds, LLC has opened a new $31.4M position in $VTIP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VTIP.

$VTIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 402 institutional investors add shares of $VTIP stock to their portfolio, and 348 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC. removed 922,604,059 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,037,942,544
  • WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 22,019,584 shares (-96.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,098,777,241
  • LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 13,187,463 shares (+789.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $658,054,403
  • ESSENTIAL PLANNING, LLC. removed 6,714,863 shares (-98.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $335,071,663
  • WEALTHSPIRE ADVISORS, LLC added 3,374,033 shares (+122.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,364,246
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,527,299 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,112,220
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 1,070,847 shares (+155.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,435,265

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

