Fund Update: Empowered Funds, LLC opened a $15.3M position in $EMLC stock

Empowered Funds, LLC has opened a new $15.3M position in $EMLC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EMLC.
$EMLC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $EMLC stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSET MANAGEMENT ONE CO., LTD. removed 2,400,400 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,273,544
- OCEAN PARK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,566,251 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,370,748
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 1,555,810 shares (+17.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,121,626
- MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC removed 1,395,072 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,240,113
- VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP added 1,202,400 shares (+243.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,689,264
- PAYDEN & RYGEL added 1,096,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,162,490
- NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD removed 929,000 shares (-47.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,165,940
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
