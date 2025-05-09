Fund Update: Empower Advisory Group, LLC opened a $86.5M position in $PBUS stock

Empower Advisory Group, LLC has opened a new $86.5M position in $PBUS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PBUS.
$PBUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $PBUS stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 4,393,117 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $258,710,660
- NATIONAL PENSION SERVICE removed 1,678,134 shares (-2.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,825,311
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,570,449 shares (+54.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,483,741
- EMPOWER ADVISORY GROUP, LLC added 1,544,010 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,495,440
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 1,520,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,512,800
- INVESCO LTD. added 297,687 shares (+71.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,530,787
- PRIVATE ADVISOR GROUP, LLC removed 183,301 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,794,595
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.