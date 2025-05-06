Fund Update: Egerton Capital (UK) LLP opened a $329.7M position in $CRS stock

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP has opened a new $329.7M position in $CRS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CRS.
$CRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $CRS stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EGERTON CAPITAL (UK) LLP added 1,819,885 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $329,726,764
- FMR LLC added 979,313 shares (+28.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,199,209
- SURGOCAP PARTNERS LP added 779,357 shares (+117.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,264,676
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 754,012 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,963,376
- ADVENT INTERNATIONAL, L.P. removed 497,955 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,507,943
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 493,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,802,798
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 424,027 shares (+390.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,961,622
$CRS Insider Trading Activity
$CRS insiders have traded $CRS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TONY R THENE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,500 shares for an estimated $5,161,263.
- STEVEN E KAROL sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,711,520
- ELIZABETH A SOCCI (VP, Contr & Ch Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,010,921.
- VIOLA L ACOFF sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $807,326
- I MARTIN INGLIS sold 3,433 shares for an estimated $678,566
- TIMOTHY LAIN (SVP and CFO) sold 3,250 shares for an estimated $595,091
- RAMIN YOUNESSI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 712 shares for an estimated $129,778.
$CRS Government Contracts
We have seen $390,072 of award payments to $CRS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- STRATEGIC BUFFER BEARING GRADE STEEL: $390,072
$CRS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
