Fund Update: Egerton Capital (UK) LLP opened a $329.7M position in $CRS stock

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP has opened a new $329.7M position in $CRS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CRS.

$CRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $CRS stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRS Insider Trading Activity

$CRS insiders have traded $CRS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONY R THENE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,500 shares for an estimated $5,161,263 .

. STEVEN E KAROL sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,711,520

ELIZABETH A SOCCI (VP, Contr & Ch Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,010,921 .

. VIOLA L ACOFF sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $807,326

I MARTIN INGLIS sold 3,433 shares for an estimated $678,566

TIMOTHY LAIN (SVP and CFO) sold 3,250 shares for an estimated $595,091

RAMIN YOUNESSI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 712 shares for an estimated $129,778.

$CRS Government Contracts

We have seen $390,072 of award payments to $CRS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CRS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

