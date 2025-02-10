News & Insights

Fund Update: Egerton Capital (UK) LLP Just Disclosed New Holdings

February 10, 2025 — 06:40 am EST

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP just filed a portfolio update, which we received from a 13F disclosure. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and track moves made by other funds.

Per our estimates, the largest stock moves were:

    Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

