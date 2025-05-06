Fund Update: Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added 765,773 shares of CME GROUP ($CME) to their portfolio

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP has added 765,773 shares of $CME to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CME.

CME GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 719 institutional investors add shares of CME GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 635 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CME GROUP Insider Trading Activity

CME GROUP insiders have traded $CME stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRENCE A DUFFY (Chairman and CEO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $7,775,400

JULIE WINKLER (Sr MD Chief Commercial Officer) sold 11,592 shares for an estimated $2,888,378

HOWARD J SIEGEL sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,600,000

KEN VROMAN (Chief Transformation Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $1,266,500

LARRY G GERDES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,060,441 .

. HILDA HARRIS PIELL (Sr MD & Chief HR Officer) sold 3,984 shares for an estimated $997,852

WILLIAM R SHEPARD has made 6 purchases buying 1,979 shares for an estimated $462,075 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DEBORAH J LUCAS sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $385,425

SUZANNE SPRAGUE (COO & Global Head of Clearing) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $385,249

DENNIS SUSKIND sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $271,280

ELIZABETH A COOK sold 750 shares for an estimated $169,751

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CME GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CME GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CME in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CME GROUP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CME forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CME ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.