Fund Update: Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added 1,813,724 shares of AMAZON.COM ($AMZN) to their portfolio

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP has added 1,813,724 shares of $AMZN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AMZN.

AMAZON.COM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,685 institutional investors add shares of AMAZON.COM stock to their portfolio, and 2,164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMAZON.COM Insider Trading Activity

AMAZON.COM insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 99 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 99 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 15,286,168 shares for an estimated $3,163,182,987 .

. DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 59,211 shares for an estimated $13,045,950 .

. ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 41,568 shares for an estimated $8,746,378 .

. DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 36,740 shares for an estimated $7,808,025 .

. MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 30,500 shares for an estimated $6,418,120 .

. BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,220 shares for an estimated $6,224,354 .

. JONATHAN RUBINSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,666 shares for an estimated $3,000,320 .

. SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 12,624 shares for an estimated $2,724,197 .

. DANIEL P HUTTENLOCHER sold 1,237 shares for an estimated $246,237

AMAZON.COM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 31 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

AMAZON.COM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMZN in the last several months. We have seen 18 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

AMAZON.COM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMZN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMZN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $235.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $270.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $265.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Tom Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $225.0 on 11/27/2024

