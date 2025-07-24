Fund Update: EASTERN BANK added 9,190 shares of NETFLIX ($NFLX) to their portfolio

EASTERN BANK has added 9,190 shares of $NFLX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NFLX.

NETFLIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,659 institutional investors add shares of NETFLIX stock to their portfolio, and 1,271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NETFLIX Insider Trading Activity

NETFLIX insiders have traded $NFLX stock on the open market 475 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 475 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THEODORE A SARANDOS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 201,090 shares for an estimated $197,192,200 .

. REED HASTINGS has made 0 purchases and 154 sales selling 168,335 shares for an estimated $182,545,728 .

. JAY C HOAG has made 0 purchases and 123 sales selling 140,875 shares for an estimated $164,234,069 .

. GREGORY K PETERS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 142,107 shares for an estimated $141,076,387 .

. DAVID A HYMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 105,176 shares for an estimated $103,763,154 .

. SPENCER ADAM NEUMANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 82 sales selling 24,376 shares for an estimated $25,707,219 .

. MATHIAS DOPFNER sold 6,013 shares for an estimated $6,690,364

BRADFORD L SMITH sold 3,919 shares for an estimated $4,405,974

STRIVE MASIYIWA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,105 shares for an estimated $4,349,243 .

. ANN MATHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,040 shares for an estimated $4,171,286 .

. JEFFREY WILLIAM KARBOWSKI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,820 shares for an estimated $4,162,792 .

. LESLIE J KILGORE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,377 shares for an estimated $2,758,046 .

. CLETUS R WILLEMS (Chief Global Affairs Officer) sold 298 shares for an estimated $339,124

NETFLIX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NFLX stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

NETFLIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NFLX in the last several months. We have seen 19 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

NETFLIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFLX recently. We have seen 25 analysts offer price targets for $NFLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1400.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vikram Kesavabhotla from Baird set a target price of $1500.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1560.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $1495.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $1300.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt set a target price of $1515.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Matt Farrell from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1500.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $1500.0 on 07/18/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

