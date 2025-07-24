Fund Update: EASTERN BANK added 525,731 shares of $GVI to their portfolio

EASTERN BANK has added 525,731 shares of $GVI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GVI.
$GVI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $GVI stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EASTERN BANK added 525,731 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $56,142,813
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 351,728 shares (+23.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,290,202
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 310,357 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $33,143,024
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 180,278 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,113,073
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 161,819 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,156,050
- SVB WEALTH LLC removed 139,076 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,744,837
- SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP added 126,939 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,458,072
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GVI ticker page for more data.
