Fund Update: EASTERN BANK added 440,321 shares of $GVI to their portfolio

EASTERN BANK has added 440,321 shares of $GVI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GVI.
$GVI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $GVI stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. removed 870,970 shares (-71.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,781,203
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP removed 463,011 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,259,636
- EASTERN BANK added 440,321 shares (+31.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,682,832
- UMB BANK, N.A. removed 314,271 shares (-28.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,319,011
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC added 207,285 shares (+32.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,605,315
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 180,278 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,113,073
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 152,483 shares (+23.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,893,303
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GVI ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.