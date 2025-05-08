Fund Update: EASTERN BANK added 1,249,516 shares of $IQLT to their portfolio

EASTERN BANK has added 1,249,516 shares of $IQLT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IQLT.
$IQLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of $IQLT stock to their portfolio, and 223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RICHARD BERNSTEIN ADVISORS LLC added 4,755,842 shares (+211.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $188,759,368
- RETIREMENT PLANNING GROUP, LLC removed 1,805,924 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,677,123
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 1,592,761 shares (-95.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,216,684
- EASTERN BANK added 1,249,516 shares (+146.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,593,290
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 1,065,575 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,292,671
- GRADIENT INVESTMENTS LLC removed 1,016,070 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,716,518
- APOLLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 984,491 shares (+1155.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,074,447
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
