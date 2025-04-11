Fund Update: E. Ohman J:or Asset Management AB opened a $25.2M position in $FIX stock

E. Ohman J:or Asset Management AB has opened a new $25.2M position in $FIX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FIX.

$FIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 323 institutional investors add shares of $FIX stock to their portfolio, and 282 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FIX Insider Trading Activity

$FIX insiders have traded $FIX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$FIX Government Contracts

We have seen $356,863 of award payments to $FIX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$FIX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FIX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$FIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FIX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

