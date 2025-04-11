Fund Update: E. Ohman J:or Asset Management AB added 758,200 shares of ALBERTSONS COMPANIES ($ACI) to their portfolio

E. Ohman J:or Asset Management AB has added 758,200 shares of $ACI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ACI.
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of ALBERTSONS COMPANIES stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 9,308,940 shares (+55.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,827,581
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 4,501,466 shares (+727.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,408,792
- MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC removed 4,052,402 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,589,175
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,651,634 shares (+143.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,718,091
- SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ added 2,993,988 shares (+108.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,801,924
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,977,960 shares (-67.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,487,134
- ALPINE ASSOCIATES MANAGEMENT INC. removed 2,957,942 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,093,980
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Telsey Advisory issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/18/2024
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ACI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $26.0 on 02/04/2025
- Mark Carden from UBS set a target price of $24.0 on 12/17/2024
- Karen Short from Melius Research set a target price of $24.0 on 10/21/2024
- Ed Kelly from Wells Fargo set a target price of $23.0 on 10/18/2024
- Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $19.0 on 10/16/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
