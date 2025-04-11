Fund Update: E. Ohman J:or Asset Management AB added 758,200 shares of ALBERTSONS COMPANIES ($ACI) to their portfolio

E. Ohman J:or Asset Management AB has added 758,200 shares of $ACI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ACI.

ALBERTSONS COMPANIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of ALBERTSONS COMPANIES stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALBERTSONS COMPANIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/18/2024

ALBERTSONS COMPANIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ACI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $26.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Mark Carden from UBS set a target price of $24.0 on 12/17/2024

on 12/17/2024 Karen Short from Melius Research set a target price of $24.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Ed Kelly from Wells Fargo set a target price of $23.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $19.0 on 10/16/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

