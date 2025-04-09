Fund Update: Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added 75,157 shares of ZOETIS ($ZTS) to their portfolio

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC has added 75,157 shares of $ZTS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ZTS.

ZOETIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 765 institutional investors add shares of ZOETIS stock to their portfolio, and 852 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ZOETIS Insider Trading Activity

ZOETIS insiders have traded $ZTS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J POLZER (Executive Vice President) sold 3,477 shares for an estimated $617,028

WILLIE M REED sold 1,210 shares for an estimated $201,029

ROXANNE LAGANO (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 652 shares for an estimated $111,224 .

. KRISTIN C PECK (Chief Executive Officer) sold 382 shares for an estimated $59,852

ZOETIS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,206,969 of award payments to $ZTS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ZOETIS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZTS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZTS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

ZOETIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZTS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

