Fund Update: Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added 70,450 shares of PEPSICO ($PEP) to their portfolio

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC has added 70,450 shares of $PEP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PEP.

PEPSICO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,524 institutional investors add shares of PEPSICO stock to their portfolio, and 1,618 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PEPSICO Insider Trading Activity

PEPSICO insiders have traded $PEP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIE T. GALLAGHER (SVP and Controller) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,988,780

PAULA SANTILLI (CEO, Latin America Foods) sold 7,777 shares for an estimated $1,181,287

PEPSICO Government Contracts

We have seen $2,521,736 of award payments to $PEP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

PEPSICO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PEP stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

PEPSICO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

J.P. Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/29/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

PEPSICO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $153.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $153.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI set a target price of $140.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $168.0 on 03/17/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

