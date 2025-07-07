Fund Update: Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added 52,956 shares of SALESFORCE.COM ($CRM) to their portfolio

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC has added 52,956 shares of $CRM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CRM.

SALESFORCE.COM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,578 institutional investors add shares of SALESFORCE.COM stock to their portfolio, and 1,260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SALESFORCE.COM Insider Trading Activity

SALESFORCE.COM insiders have traded $CRM stock on the open market 76 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 74 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMY E WEAVER (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 32,002 shares for an estimated $10,079,771 .

. SRINIVAS TALLAPRAGADA (Chief Eng/Cust Success Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 32,173 shares for an estimated $9,229,803 .

. R DAVID SCHMAIER (Chief Product & Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 16,934 shares for an estimated $4,497,246 .

. PARKER HARRIS (Co-Founder and CTO, Slack) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 15,706 shares for an estimated $4,142,939 .

. SABASTIAN NILES (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,018 shares for an estimated $2,007,960 .

. SUNDEEP G. REDDY (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 6,387 shares for an estimated $1,767,072 .

. BRIAN MILLHAM (Advisor to CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,624 shares for an estimated $1,603,983 .

. MARC BENIOFF (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,215,520 .

. OSCAR MUNOZ purchased 3,882 shares for an estimated $998,772

MIGUEL MILANO (President and CRO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,127 shares for an estimated $887,961 .

. ROBIN L WASHINGTON purchased 1,695 shares for an estimated $499,355

SALESFORCE.COM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRM stock 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SALESFORCE.COM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

SALESFORCE.COM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $350.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from UBS set a target price of $404.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $350.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $210.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $405.0 on 01/21/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

