Fund Update: Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added 173,367 shares of COSTAR GROUP ($CSGP) to their portfolio

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC has added 173,367 shares of $CSGP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CSGP.

COSTAR GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 388 institutional investors add shares of COSTAR GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COSTAR GROUP Insider Trading Activity

COSTAR GROUP insiders have traded $CSGP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL R KLEIN sold 71,633 shares for an estimated $5,350,268

ANDREW C FLORANCE (President and CEO) purchased 14,731 shares for an estimated $1,099,966

MICHAEL J DESMARAIS (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $439,340

CYNTHIA CAMMETT CANN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,059 shares for an estimated $240,418 .

. JOHN W HILL sold 2,735 shares for an estimated $209,938

CHRISTOPHER J NASSETTA sold 1,681 shares for an estimated $135,135

COSTAR GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $818,920 of award payments to $CSGP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

COSTAR GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSGP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

COSTAR GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSGP in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Needham issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/23/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

COSTAR GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSGP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CSGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Christiansen from Citigroup set a target price of $90.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 10/23/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

