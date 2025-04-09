Fund Update: Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added 173,367 shares of COSTAR GROUP ($CSGP) to their portfolio

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC has added 173,367 shares of $CSGP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CSGP.
COSTAR GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 388 institutional investors add shares of COSTAR GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 6,568,801 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $470,260,463
- POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,497,188 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $465,133,688
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 5,635,481 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $403,444,084
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 4,345,267 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $311,077,664
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 4,286,449 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $306,866,883
- TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,245,109 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,317,353
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,359,442 shares (+1854.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,322,452
COSTAR GROUP Insider Trading Activity
COSTAR GROUP insiders have traded $CSGP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL R KLEIN sold 71,633 shares for an estimated $5,350,268
- ANDREW C FLORANCE (President and CEO) purchased 14,731 shares for an estimated $1,099,966
- MICHAEL J DESMARAIS (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $439,340
- CYNTHIA CAMMETT CANN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,059 shares for an estimated $240,418.
- JOHN W HILL sold 2,735 shares for an estimated $209,938
- CHRISTOPHER J NASSETTA sold 1,681 shares for an estimated $135,135
COSTAR GROUP Government Contracts
We have seen $818,920 of award payments to $CSGP over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
COSTAR GROUP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CSGP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
COSTAR GROUP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSGP in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
- Needham issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/23/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024
COSTAR GROUP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSGP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CSGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Christiansen from Citigroup set a target price of $90.0 on 10/23/2024
- Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 10/23/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
