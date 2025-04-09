Fund Update: Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added 100,767 shares of $NSRGY to their portfolio

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC has added 100,767 shares of $NSRGY to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NSRGY.

$NSRGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $NSRGY stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NSRGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NSRGY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSRGY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.

on 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to on 12/16. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 11/25, 11/20, 10/21 and 0 sales.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

