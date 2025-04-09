Fund Update: Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added 100,767 shares of $NSRGY to their portfolio

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC has added 100,767 shares of $NSRGY to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NSRGY.
$NSRGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $NSRGY stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC /NY/ removed 1,099,673 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,843,284
- GARDNER RUSSO & QUINN LLC removed 628,913 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,382,192
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 415,884 shares (+23819.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,074,984
- FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. removed 395,826 shares (-24.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,338,984
- DOUGLAS LANE & ASSOCIATES, LLC added 100,767 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,194,597
- HEMENWAY TRUST CO LLC removed 73,058 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,968,838
- DOUGLASS WINTHROP ADVISORS, LLC removed 49,308 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,028,463
$NSRGY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NSRGY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSRGY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 11/25, 11/20, 10/21 and 0 sales.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
