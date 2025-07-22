Fund Update: Donor Advised Charitable Giving, Inc. opened a $1.5M position in $PM stock

Donor Advised Charitable Giving, Inc. has opened a new $1.5M position in $PM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PM.
$PM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,281 institutional investors add shares of $PM stock to their portfolio, and 1,118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 12,128,317 shares (+49.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,925,127,757
- FMR LLC added 6,620,897 shares (+30.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,050,934,980
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 6,518,882 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,034,742,139
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 5,955,282 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $945,281,911
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,563,632 shares (+26.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $724,385,307
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 4,453,934 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $811,194,999
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 4,245,561 shares (-77.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $673,897,897
$PM Insider Trading Activity
$PM insiders have traded $PM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDRE CALANTZOPOULOS sold 40,643 shares for an estimated $6,058,245
- JACEK OLCZAK (Chief Executive Officer) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $5,954,800
- EMMANUEL BABEAU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,465,500
- MASSIMO ANDOLINA (President, Europe Region) sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $2,730,875
- WILDE FREDERIC DE (Pr SSEA CIS & MEA Region) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,168,100
- WERNER BARTH (Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,486,699
- REGINALDO DOBROWOLSKI (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,197,630.
- LARS DAHLGREN (Pres. Smoke-Free Oral Products) sold 3,679 shares for an estimated $562,739
- YANN GUERIN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $378,200
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $250,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$PM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PM forecast page.
$PM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PM recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $195.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Faham Baig from UBS set a target price of $181.0 on 07/14/2025
- Simon Hales from Citigroup set a target price of $200.0 on 07/10/2025
- Gaurav Jain from Barclays set a target price of $225.0 on 07/10/2025
- Jared Dinges from JP Morgan set a target price of $190.0 on 07/10/2025
- Edward Mundy from Jefferies set a target price of $220.0 on 07/09/2025
- Lisa Lewandowski from B of A Securities set a target price of $200.0 on 06/04/2025
- Gerald Pascarelli from Needham set a target price of $195.0 on 05/22/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $PM ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.