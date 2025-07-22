Fund Update: Donor Advised Charitable Giving, Inc. added 11,825 shares of ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & ($AJG) to their portfolio

Donor Advised Charitable Giving, Inc. has added 11,825 shares of $AJG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AJG.

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 682 institutional investors add shares of ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & stock to their portfolio, and 579 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & Insider Trading Activity

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & insiders have traded $AJG stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AJG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & Government Contracts

We have seen $1,040,130 of award payments to $AJG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AJG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AJG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AJG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $328.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $330.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $327.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $371.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Andrew Andersen from Jefferies set a target price of $265.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Scott Heleniak from RBC Capital set a target price of $340.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Mark Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $290.0 on 01/31/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

