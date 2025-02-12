Fund Update: DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. opened a $56.3M position in $EG stock

DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. has opened a new $56.3M position in $EG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EG.
$EG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 326 institutional investors add shares of $EG stock to their portfolio, and 313 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 698,318 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $253,112,342
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 571,324 shares (-25.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $207,082,097
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 492,605 shares (+199.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $193,017,417
- NORGES BANK added 450,456 shares (+50.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,272,281
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 411,327 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $149,089,584
- VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 258,141 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $101,147,388
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 246,294 shares (-89.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,271,723
$EG Insider Trading Activity
$EG insiders have traded $EG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM F JR GALTNEY purchased 2,870 shares for an estimated $1,000,594
- MIKE KARMILOWICZ (EVP, Chairman Insurance) sold 269 shares for an estimated $93,741
- JAMES ALLAN WILLIAMSON (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 200 shares for an estimated $74,000
