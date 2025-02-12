Fund Update: DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. opened a $50.4M position in $HOG stock

DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. has opened a new $50.4M position in $HOG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HOG.

$HOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $HOG stock to their portfolio, and 236 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HOG Insider Trading Activity

$HOG insiders have traded $HOG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARYROSE SYLVESTER sold 4,278 shares for an estimated $137,965

