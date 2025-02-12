News & Insights

Fund Update: DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. opened a $50.4M position in $HOG stock

February 12, 2025 — 04:13 pm EST

DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. has opened a new $50.4M position in $HOG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HOG.

$HOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $HOG stock to their portfolio, and 236 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 2,180,032 shares (-91.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,684,364
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,860,839 shares (-70.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,698,126
  • DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 1,671,679 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,367,688
  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,285,225 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,723,829
  • ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,095,252 shares (-95.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,999,942
  • BOSTON PARTNERS removed 970,954 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,254,844
  • NORGES BANK removed 731,123 shares (-66.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,028,735

$HOG Insider Trading Activity

$HOG insiders have traded $HOG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARYROSE SYLVESTER sold 4,278 shares for an estimated $137,965

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

