Fund Update: DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 8,949,544 shares of $EQX to their portfolio

DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. has added 8,949,544 shares of $EQX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EQX.
$EQX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $EQX stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 8,949,544 shares (+49.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,926,710
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 4,038,392 shares (-45.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,593,807
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 3,923,828 shares (-9.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,697,616
- CITIGROUP INC added 3,449,680 shares (+19279.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,317,393
- WARATAH CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD. added 3,233,516 shares (+549.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,232,250
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. added 2,349,000 shares (+34.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,305,410
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,980,575 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,061,701
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
