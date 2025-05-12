Fund Update: DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 763,786 shares of CIVITAS RESOURCESNEW ($CIVI) to their portfolio

DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. has added 763,786 shares of $CIVI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CIVI.

CIVITAS RESOURCESNEW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of CIVITAS RESOURCESNEW stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CIVITAS RESOURCESNEW Insider Trading Activity

CIVITAS RESOURCESNEW insiders have traded $CIVI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARRIE M FOX purchased 18,076 shares for an estimated $501,055

M. CHRISTOPHER DOYLE (CEO & President) purchased 9,019 shares for an estimated $250,002

KEMPEN WOUTER T. VAN purchased 7,150 shares for an estimated $200,128

HOWARD A. WILLARD purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $193,690

TRAVIS L COUNTS (Chief Admn Officer & Secretary) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $97,625

MARIANELLA FOSCHI (CFO & Treasurer) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $96,779

CIVITAS RESOURCESNEW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIVI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

CIVITAS RESOURCESNEW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIVI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CIVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $62.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $42.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $42.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $64.0 on 01/10/2025

