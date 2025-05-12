Fund Update: DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 2,377,195 shares of PARK HOTELS & RESORTS ($PK) to their portfolio

DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. has added 2,377,195 shares of $PK to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PK.

PARK HOTELS & RESORTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of PARK HOTELS & RESORTS stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PARK HOTELS & RESORTS Insider Trading Activity

PARK HOTELS & RESORTS insiders have traded $PK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS D ECKERT purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $235,000

PARK HOTELS & RESORTS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,232,835 of award payments to $PK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

PARK HOTELS & RESORTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

