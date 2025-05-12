Fund Update: DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 2,377,195 shares of PARK HOTELS & RESORTS ($PK) to their portfolio

DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. has added 2,377,195 shares of $PK to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PK.
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of PARK HOTELS & RESORTS stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 5,372,919 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,382,774
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,384,046 shares (+545.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,613,527
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,229,413 shares (+231.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,437,840
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,738,319 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,245,246
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 2,377,195 shares (+25.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,388,442
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,354,610 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,129,362
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 2,146,483 shares (-88.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,924,438
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS Insider Trading Activity
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS insiders have traded $PK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS D ECKERT purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $235,000
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS Government Contracts
We have seen $1,232,835 of award payments to $PK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CBP TRADE SUMMIT: $496,875
- LODGING ACCOMMODATION SUPPORT. TOTAL 100 HOTEL ROOMS. CHECK IN (01/14/2025-01/22/2025): $169,344
- FACILITY EVENT ROOM RENTAL: $70,179
- OSF COUNCILS' COUNCIL COORDINATION COMMITTEE SERVICES FOR CONFERENCE SPACE, ROOM BLOCK AND AV SERVICES.: $52,890
- LODGING FOR VP DEBATES IN SLC: $45,888
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025
