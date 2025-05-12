Fund Update: DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 1,738,017 shares of HARLEY-DAVIDSON ($HOG) to their portfolio

DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. has added 1,738,017 shares of $HOG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HOG.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of HARLEY-DAVIDSON stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HARLEY-DAVIDSON Insider Trading Activity

HARLEY-DAVIDSON insiders have traded $HOG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LUKE CHRISTOPHER MANSFIELD (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $88,264

HARLEY-DAVIDSON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOG stock 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 02/24.

on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/07, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 20 times. They made 12 purchases worth up to $1,050,000 on 03/14, 03/07, 03/06, 02/12, 02/06, 02/04, 01/30, 01/29, 01/24, 01/13, 01/09, 01/03 and 8 sales worth up to $1,700,000 on 03/25, 03/10, 02/12, 02/10, 02/05, 01/24, 01/16, 01/07.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

