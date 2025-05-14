Fund Update: DODGE & COX added 2,096,568 shares of AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS ($APD) to their portfolio

DODGE & COX has added 2,096,568 shares of $APD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $APD.
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 773 institutional investors add shares of AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS stock to their portfolio, and 859 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 4,666,069 shares (+309.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,376,117,069
- MANTLE RIDGE LP added 4,107,517 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,191,344,230
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,062,157 shares (+129.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $888,148,016
- DODGE & COX added 2,096,568 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $618,319,834
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,076,211 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $317,396,148
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 1,059,970 shares (+159.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $312,606,352
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,051,746 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $310,180,930
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS Insider Trading Activity
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS insiders have traded $APD stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- IVO BOLS (President, Europe & Africa) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $5,648,760
- SEAN D MAJOR (Executive VP & General Counsel) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,419,570
- MELISSA N. SCHAEFFER (Exec Vice President and CFO) sold 3,233 shares for an estimated $993,565
- VICTORIA BRIFO (Exec VP, Chief HR Officer) sold 2,362 shares for an estimated $745,966
- BRIAN GALOVICH (Exec VP, CIO) sold 2,089 shares for an estimated $659,685
- FRANCESCO MAIONE (President, Americas) sold 2,016 shares for an estimated $616,896
- AHMED HABABOU (President, Middle East & India) sold 1,608 shares for an estimated $495,215
- KURT LEFEVERE (President, Asia) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $474,255
- WILBUR MOK (President, Equip. Businesses) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $410,644
- WALTER L. NELSON (Sr. VP, Glob Helium & Rare Gas) sold 589 shares for an estimated $181,706
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS Government Contracts
We have seen $116,303,425 of award payments to $APD over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS DELIVERY ORDER IS ISSUED PURSUANT TO THE SCHEDULE OF SUPPLIES, CONTRACT PERIOD PRICING, OTHER PRICING ...: $84,359,886
- FIXED PRICE DELIVERY ORDER FOR THE PURCHASE OF LIQUID HYDROGEN REQUIRED FOR MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER AS...: $11,058,007
- FIXED PRICE DELIVERY ORDER ISSUED FOR THE DELIVERY OF LIQUID HYDROGEN TO KENNEDY SPACE CENTER: $5,512,944
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS PROCUREMENT IS FOR LIQUID NITROGEN AND LIQUID OXYGEN.: $2,989,095
- DELIVERY ORDER FOR LIQUID HYDROGEN FOR STENNIS SPACE CENTER (SSC) AS DESCRIBED ON KENNEDY SPACE CENTER'S (K...: $2,283,748
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $APD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/07.
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/17/2024
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $APD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $354.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $324.0 on 05/02/2025
- John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $385.0 on 12/02/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
