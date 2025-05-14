Fund Update: DODGE & COX added 15,115,074 shares of COMCAST ($CMCSA) to their portfolio

DODGE & COX has added 15,115,074 shares of $CMCSA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CMCSA.

COMCAST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 960 institutional investors add shares of COMCAST stock to their portfolio, and 1,401 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

COMCAST Insider Trading Activity

COMCAST insiders have traded $CMCSA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN L ROBERTS (Chairman of Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 469,515 shares for an estimated $20,063,802 .

. MICHAEL J CAVANAGH (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 133,159 shares for an estimated $5,664,712 .

. KENNETH J BACON sold 14,408 shares for an estimated $625,092

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

COMCAST Government Contracts

We have seen $840,379 of award payments to $CMCSA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

COMCAST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMCSA stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.

on 03/24. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

COMCAST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMCSA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/14/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for COMCAST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMCSA forecast page.

COMCAST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMCSA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CMCSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $44.5 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $44.5 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $37.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Laurent Yoon from Bernstein set a target price of $38.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 David Joyce from Seaport Global set a target price of $46.0 on 12/11/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMCSA ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.