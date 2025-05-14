Fund Update: DODGE & COX added 15,115,074 shares of COMCAST ($CMCSA) to their portfolio

DODGE & COX has added 15,115,074 shares of $CMCSA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CMCSA.
COMCAST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 960 institutional investors add shares of COMCAST stock to their portfolio, and 1,401 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 40,925,715 shares (+66.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,535,942,083
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 25,613,973 shares (-62.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $945,155,603
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 18,187,672 shares (-50.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $671,125,096
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 16,726,300 shares (+540.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $627,738,039
- DODGE & COX added 15,115,074 shares (+19.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $557,746,230
- AMUNDI added 14,369,056 shares (+147.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $539,270,671
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 12,586,329 shares (+1959.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $464,435,540
COMCAST Insider Trading Activity
COMCAST insiders have traded $CMCSA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN L ROBERTS (Chairman of Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 469,515 shares for an estimated $20,063,802.
- MICHAEL J CAVANAGH (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 133,159 shares for an estimated $5,664,712.
- KENNETH J BACON sold 14,408 shares for an estimated $625,092
COMCAST Government Contracts
We have seen $840,379 of award payments to $CMCSA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CABLE SERVICE FOR MEDICAL CENTER AND CLC: $150,840
- BPA FOR COMMERCIAL BUSINESS CABLE AND INTERNET SERVICES ON JBA: $142,438
- Q2Q PRO IDIOM CABLE TV SERVICE FOR 285 DROP LOCATIONS: $73,974
- COMCAST INTERNET AND CABLE FOR USAWC: $67,187
- CABLE SERVICE FOR LODGING AND VARIOUS BLDGS. ON BASE: $66,740
COMCAST Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CMCSA stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
COMCAST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMCSA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/14/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024
COMCAST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMCSA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CMCSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $44.5 on 04/25/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $44.5 on 04/25/2025
- Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $37.0 on 04/25/2025
- Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $37.0 on 02/03/2025
- Laurent Yoon from Bernstein set a target price of $38.0 on 01/31/2025
- David Joyce from Seaport Global set a target price of $46.0 on 12/11/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
