Fund Update: DODGE & COX added 14,120,456 shares of FORTIVE ($FTV) to their portfolio

DODGE & COX has added 14,120,456 shares of $FTV to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FTV.
FORTIVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 334 institutional investors add shares of FORTIVE stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX added 14,120,456 shares (+181.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,033,334,970
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 9,697,275 shares (-91.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $727,295,625
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 5,934,299 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $434,272,000
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 4,382,242 shares (+50.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $320,692,469
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 3,913,850 shares (-92.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $286,415,543
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,764,432 shares (+96.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $202,301,133
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 2,105,847 shares (+115.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $154,105,883
FORTIVE Insider Trading Activity
FORTIVE insiders have traded $FTV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES A LICO (President and CEO) sold 196,117 shares for an estimated $15,763,884
- PETER C UNDERWOOD (SVP - Chief Legal Officer) sold 14,327 shares for an estimated $1,058,478
- STACEY A. WALKER (SVP - Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,690 shares for an estimated $695,305.
- CHRISTOPHER M. MULHALL (VP - Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,888 shares for an estimated $630,882.
FORTIVE Government Contracts
We have seen $2,562,893 of award payments to $FTV over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- INDUSTRIAL ACOUSTIC IMAGER: $614,034
- CALIBRATION SERVICES: $500,199
- THIS ACQUISITION IS TO FUND A TASK ORDER UNDER CONTRACT 1305M222DNWWG0021, IN THE AMOUNT OF $466,086.00 FOR...: $396,997
- HIGH POWER CURVE TRACER: $160,442
- CHIPS HIGH SPEED DIGITIZER: $135,721
FORTIVE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FTV stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
FORTIVE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTV in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025
FORTIVE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FTV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 03/26/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $80.0 on 01/07/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $90.0 on 12/19/2024
