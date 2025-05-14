Fund Update: DODGE & COX added 14,120,456 shares of FORTIVE ($FTV) to their portfolio

DODGE & COX has added 14,120,456 shares of $FTV to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FTV.

FORTIVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 334 institutional investors add shares of FORTIVE stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FORTIVE Insider Trading Activity

FORTIVE insiders have traded $FTV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES A LICO (President and CEO) sold 196,117 shares for an estimated $15,763,884

PETER C UNDERWOOD (SVP - Chief Legal Officer) sold 14,327 shares for an estimated $1,058,478

STACEY A. WALKER (SVP - Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,690 shares for an estimated $695,305

CHRISTOPHER M. MULHALL (VP - Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,888 shares for an estimated $630,882.

FORTIVE Government Contracts

We have seen $2,562,893 of award payments to $FTV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

FORTIVE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FTV stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

FORTIVE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTV in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025

FORTIVE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FTV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $80.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $90.0 on 12/19/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

