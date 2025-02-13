Fund Update: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP opened a $27.2M position in $MBLY stock

DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP has opened a new $27.2M position in $MBLY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MBLY.
$MBLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $MBLY stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 4,616,909 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,251,653
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 4,517,217 shares (+49.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $61,885,872
- NORGES BANK removed 4,441,014 shares (-48.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,464,998
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 2,889,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,588,547
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,879,369 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,447,355
- ATALAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP removed 2,874,609 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,382,143
- HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,389,031 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,729,724
$MBLY Insider Trading Activity
$MBLY insiders have traded $MBLY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK P GELSINGER purchased 6,750 shares for an estimated $100,847
