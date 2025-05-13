Fund Update: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 9,056,677 shares of PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY ($PTEN) to their portfolio

DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP has added 9,056,677 shares of $PTEN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PTEN.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY insiders have traded $PTEN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES CARL STEWART has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 320,149 shares for an estimated $2,368,785 .

. ROBERT WAYNE JR DRUMMOND sold 230,000 shares for an estimated $2,044,700

WILLIAM ANDREW JR HENDRICKS (President & CEO) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $197,000

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTEN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PTEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $9.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $13.0 on 01/06/2025

