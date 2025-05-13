Fund Update: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 9,056,677 shares of PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY ($PTEN) to their portfolio

DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP has added 9,056,677 shares of $PTEN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PTEN.
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 17,530,772 shares (-79.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,102,945
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 9,056,677 shares (+464.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,445,884
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 7,989,877 shares (+89.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,996,384
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 7,270,891 shares (-47.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,057,559
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 6,016,948 shares (+621.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,699,990
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 5,437,949 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,917,458
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,982,491 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,956,076
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY insiders have traded $PTEN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES CARL STEWART has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 320,149 shares for an estimated $2,368,785.
- ROBERT WAYNE JR DRUMMOND sold 230,000 shares for an estimated $2,044,700
- WILLIAM ANDREW JR HENDRICKS (President & CEO) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $197,000
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTEN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PTEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $9.0 on 03/26/2025
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $13.0 on 01/06/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
