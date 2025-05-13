Fund Update: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 766,668 shares of MAPLEBEAR ($CART) to their portfolio

DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP has added 766,668 shares of $CART to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CART.

MAPLEBEAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 271 institutional investors add shares of MAPLEBEAR stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MAPLEBEAR Insider Trading Activity

MAPLEBEAR insiders have traded $CART stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CART stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FIDJI SIMO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 99,266 shares for an estimated $4,310,329 .

. MORGAN FONG (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,744 shares for an estimated $634,632 .

. ALAN RAMSAY (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,017 shares for an estimated $410,023.

MAPLEBEAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CART in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/15/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/13/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

MAPLEBEAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CART recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CART in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $52.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Jake Fuller from BTIG set a target price of $58.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $51.0 on 11/18/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

