Fund Update: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 627,320 shares of KODIAK GAS SERVICES ($KGS) to their portfolio

DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP has added 627,320 shares of $KGS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KGS.
KODIAK GAS SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of KODIAK GAS SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,452,492 shares (+50.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,135,248
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,448,133 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,995,857
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP added 1,348,899 shares (+313.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,118,071
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,177,398 shares (+69.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,073,160
- ION ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 1,115,724 shares (-88.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,355,996
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,112,403 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,259,687
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 913,104 shares (+52.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,282,036
KODIAK GAS SERVICES Insider Trading Activity
KODIAK GAS SERVICES insiders have traded $KGS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TOPCO PARTNERSHIP, L.P. FRONTIER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,793,894 shares for an estimated $793,979,222.
- EWAN WILLIAM HAMILTON (See Remarks) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $121,340
- MARGARET C MONTANA purchased 110 shares for an estimated $2,873
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
