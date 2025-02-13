Fund Update: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 627,320 shares of KODIAK GAS SERVICES ($KGS) to their portfolio

DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP has added 627,320 shares of $KGS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KGS.

KODIAK GAS SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of KODIAK GAS SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KODIAK GAS SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

KODIAK GAS SERVICES insiders have traded $KGS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOPCO PARTNERSHIP, L.P. FRONTIER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,793,894 shares for an estimated $793,979,222 .

. EWAN WILLIAM HAMILTON (See Remarks) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $121,340

MARGARET C MONTANA purchased 110 shares for an estimated $2,873

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

