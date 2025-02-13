Fund Update: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 253,624 shares of TRANSMEDICS GROUP ($TMDX) to their portfolio

DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP has added 253,624 shares of $TMDX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TMDX.

TRANSMEDICS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of TRANSMEDICS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TRANSMEDICS GROUP Insider Trading Activity

TRANSMEDICS GROUP insiders have traded $TMDX stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WALEED H HASSANEIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 70,875 shares for an estimated $11,727,376 .

. NICHOLAS CORCORAN (See Remarks) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,760,200

TAMER I KHAYAL (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 10,626 shares for an estimated $1,312,023 .

. EDWARD M BASILE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,750 shares for an estimated $563,993.

