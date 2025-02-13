Fund Update: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 253,624 shares of TRANSMEDICS GROUP ($TMDX) to their portfolio

DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP has added 253,624 shares of $TMDX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TMDX.
TRANSMEDICS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of TRANSMEDICS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,875,101 shares (+87.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,912,547
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 596,004 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,160,849
- STATE STREET CORP added 490,345 shares (+62.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $76,984,165
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 455,445 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,504,865
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 454,798 shares (-39.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,403,286
- INVESCO LTD. removed 415,453 shares (-38.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,903,494
- MAN GROUP PLC added 345,320 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,215,240
TRANSMEDICS GROUP Insider Trading Activity
TRANSMEDICS GROUP insiders have traded $TMDX stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WALEED H HASSANEIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 70,875 shares for an estimated $11,727,376.
- NICHOLAS CORCORAN (See Remarks) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,760,200
- TAMER I KHAYAL (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 10,626 shares for an estimated $1,312,023.
- EDWARD M BASILE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,750 shares for an estimated $563,993.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
