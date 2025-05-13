Fund Update: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 2,456,504 shares of $ROIV to their portfolio

DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP has added 2,456,504 shares of $ROIV to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ROIV.

$ROIV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $ROIV stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROIV Insider Trading Activity

$ROIV insiders have traded $ROIV stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROIV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC VENKER (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 2,040,029 shares for an estimated $22,389,428 .

. MAYUKH SUKHATME (Pres&Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,298,821 shares for an estimated $15,613,376 .

. VIVEK RAMASWAMY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 898,959 shares for an estimated $10,129,809 .

. RAKHI KUMAR (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 227,500 shares for an estimated $2,372,825

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

