Fund Update: DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC opened a $348.7M position in $CL stock

DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $348.7M position in $CL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CL.

$CL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 767 institutional investors add shares of $CL stock to their portfolio, and 847 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CL Insider Trading Activity

$CL insiders have traded $CL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STANLEY J III SUTULA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,410 shares for an estimated $8,949,736 .

. NOEL R. WALLACE (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 33,333 shares for an estimated $3,166,635

PANAGIOTIS TSOURAPAS (Grp Pres, Eur& Developing Mkts) sold 20,032 shares for an estimated $1,869,009

MARTINA HUNDMEJEAN sold 2,313 shares for an estimated $240,228

GREGORY MALCOLM (EVP and Controller) sold 1,054 shares for an estimated $101,120

$CL Government Contracts

We have seen $47,956 of award payments to $CL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

