MET

Fund Update: DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC opened a $337.0M position in $MET stock

May 06, 2025 — 02:40 pm EDT

DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $337.0M position in $MET, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MET.

$MET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 599 institutional investors add shares of $MET stock to their portfolio, and 636 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MET Insider Trading Activity

$MET insiders have traded $MET stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARLENE DEBEL (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) sold 22,810 shares for an estimated $1,890,577
  • MICHEL KHALAF (President & CEO) sold 20,926 shares for an estimated $1,733,604

$MET Government Contracts

We have seen $4,555,759 of award payments to $MET over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$MET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MET stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MET Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MET in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

