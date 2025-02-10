Fund Update: DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 664,277 shares of BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ($BRK.B) to their portfolio

DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC has added 664,277 shares of $BRK.B to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BRK.B.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,752 institutional investors add shares of BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY stock to their portfolio, and 1,723 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 4,477,053 shares (+28501.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,029,358,583
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,409,587 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,569,296,512
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 2,716,626 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,250,354,282
- BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST removed 2,482,589 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,142,636,413
- WULFF, HANSEN & CO. removed 2,361,659 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,086,977,171
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,352,303 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,082,670,978
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,293,822 shares (+1.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,055,754,513
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY Government Contracts
We have seen $29,926,501 of award payments to $BRK.B over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510708101!COAT,MAN'S: $5,041,190
- 8510695637!TROUSERS,MEN'S: $2,494,018
- FPO CREWMEMBER CONSOLIDATED TRAINING - 2 BASE YEARS WITH 6 OPTION YEAR PERIODS.: $2,139,400
- THIS TASK ORDER IS ISSUED FOR ORDERING PERIOD 3 FROM 02/01/24 - 01/31/25 TO ORDER AIRCRAFT PILOT TRAINING S...: $2,109,628
- GV/G550 SIMULATOR TRAINING - DIRECTED SOURCE: $1,526,130
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BRK.B stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRK.B stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 8 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 01/08, 11/25, 11/07, 11/01, 10/21, 09/20 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR JERRY MORAN purchased up to $15,000 on 12/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 10/17, 08/30 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE ELEANOR HOLMES NORTON sold up to $50,000 on 08/27.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
