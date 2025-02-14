Fund Update: DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ opened a $69.8M position in $RDDT stock

DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ has opened a new $69.8M position in $RDDT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RDDT.

$RDDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $RDDT stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RDDT Insider Trading Activity

$RDDT insiders have traded $RDDT stock on the open market 273 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 273 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS LTD TENCENT has made 0 purchases and 49 sales selling 3,035,965 shares for an estimated $400,001,872 .

. STEVE LADD HUFFMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 109 sales selling 830,448 shares for an estimated $93,029,680 .

. JENNIFER L. WONG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $25,508,301 .

. CHRISTOPHER BRIAN SLOWE (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 45 sales selling 116,000 shares for an estimated $13,151,915 .

. MICHAEL SEIBEL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 81,697 shares for an estimated $9,093,245 .

. ANDREW VOLLERO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $8,001,125 .

. BENJAMIN SEONG LEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 82,845 shares for an estimated $6,221,040 .

. MICHELLE MARIE REYNOLDS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,127,985 .

. MARY PORTER GALE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $572,000

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

