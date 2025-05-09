Fund Update: DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ opened a $50.8M position in $BLCO stock

DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ has opened a new $50.8M position in $BLCO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BLCO.
$BLCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $BLCO stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 3,500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,750,000
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,623,240 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,315,714
- APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. removed 1,377,190 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,872,051
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 781,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,121,113
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 557,760 shares (-60.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,073,145
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 513,428 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,272,509
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 491,916 shares (+125.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,884,002
$BLCO Insider Trading Activity
$BLCO insiders have traded $BLCO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ESCHENBACH ANDREW C. VON purchased 1,695 shares for an estimated $19,924
$BLCO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLCO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/12/2024
$BLCO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLCO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BLCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 03/27/2025
- Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 12/02/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
