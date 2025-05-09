Stocks
Fund Update: DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ opened a $368.5M position in $STLA stock

May 09, 2025 — 04:38 pm EDT

DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ has opened a new $368.5M position in $STLA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $STLA.

$STLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $STLA stock to their portfolio, and 259 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 56,650,766 shares (+146.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $635,055,086
  • DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 32,874,206 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $368,519,849
  • SIH PARTNERS, LLLP added 24,535,918 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $320,193,729
  • AMUNDI removed 23,871,988 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $311,529,443
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 17,376,176 shares (+72446.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $226,759,096
  • BARCLAYS PLC added 17,035,630 shares (+105.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $222,314,971
  • CITIGROUP INC added 13,048,877 shares (+106.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,287,844

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

