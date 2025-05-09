Fund Update: DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 1,827,098 shares of EPR PROPERTIES ($EPR) to their portfolio

DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ has added 1,827,098 shares of $EPR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EPR.

EPR PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of EPR PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EPR PROPERTIES Insider Trading Activity

EPR PROPERTIES insiders have traded $EPR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ALAN PETERSON (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 13,700 shares for an estimated $709,288

GWENDOLYN MARY JOHNSON (SVP - Asset Management) sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $210,679

TONYA L. MATER (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,120 shares for an estimated $161,928

BRIAN ANDREW MORIARTY (SVP - Corporate Communications) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $129,975

EPR PROPERTIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

