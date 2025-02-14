Fund Update: DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 10,181,253 shares of $ZI to their portfolio

DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ has added 10,181,253 shares of $ZI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ZI.
$ZI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $ZI stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 16,115,171 shares (-48.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,370,447
- SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 16,030,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $165,429,600
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 15,796,734 shares (-71.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,023,674
- CONTOUR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 11,835,818 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $122,145,641
- CARLYLE GROUP INC. removed 11,665,307 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,602,376
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 10,181,253 shares (+21345.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,004,969
- STANDARD INVESTMENTS LLC removed 7,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $72,240,000
$ZI Insider Trading Activity
$ZI insiders have traded $ZI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID RANDALL WINN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $5,523,229.
- HENRY SCHUCK (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 492,500 shares for an estimated $5,049,750
- ALI DASDAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,796 shares for an estimated $101,096.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.