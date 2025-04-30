Fund Update: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added 926,728 shares of BALL ($BALL) to their portfolio

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale has added 926,728 shares of $BALL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BALL.
BALL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 291 institutional investors add shares of BALL stock to their portfolio, and 387 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,534,895 shares (-54.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $194,878,761
- JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,242,939 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,653,227
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,142,352 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,107,865
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,542,577 shares (+209.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,042,270
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,200,050 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,158,756
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,197,565 shares (+27.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,021,758
- LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA added 1,158,668 shares (+61.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,877,366
BALL Insider Trading Activity
BALL insiders have traded $BALL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BALL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL WILLIAM FISHER (President & C.E.O.) sold 5,802 shares for an estimated $346,794
BALL Government Contracts
We have seen $87,831,433 of award payments to $BALL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GEOXO OCEAN COLOR INSTRUMENT IMPLEMENTATION CONTRACT: $50,000,000
- GEOSTATIONARY EXTENDED OBSERVATIONS (GEOXO) ATMOSPHERIC COMPOSITION (ACX) IS A NEW INSTRUMENT FOR THE GEOXO...: $20,000,000
- WEATHER SYSTEM FOLLOW-ON - MICROWAVE - SYSTEM DESIGN OF SATELLITE WITH MICROWAVE RADIOMETER AND SENSOR: $5,668,438
- THE WOMA REQUIREMENT WAS ISSUED AS A FULL AND OPEN COMPETITIVE PROCUREMENT TO DESIGN, ANALYZE, DEVELOP, FAB...: $5,500,000
- TT&E OF I-STALKER SYSTEM COMPONENTS: $2,061,120
BALL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BALL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BALL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.
