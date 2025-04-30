Fund Update: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added 926,728 shares of BALL ($BALL) to their portfolio

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale has added 926,728 shares of $BALL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BALL.

BALL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 291 institutional investors add shares of BALL stock to their portfolio, and 387 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BALL Insider Trading Activity

BALL insiders have traded $BALL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BALL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL WILLIAM FISHER (President & C.E.O.) sold 5,802 shares for an estimated $346,794

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BALL Government Contracts

We have seen $87,831,433 of award payments to $BALL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

BALL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BALL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BALL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BALL ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.