Fund Update: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added 683,846 shares of CITIGROUP ($C) to their portfolio

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale has added 683,846 shares of $C to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $C.

CITIGROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 937 institutional investors add shares of CITIGROUP stock to their portfolio, and 819 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITIGROUP Insider Trading Activity

CITIGROUP insiders have traded $C stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK MASON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 58,465 shares for an estimated $4,864,790

EDWARD SKYLER (Hd of Ent Svc & Public Affairs) sold 35,545 shares for an estimated $2,929,263

SYED SHAHMIR KHALIQ (Head of Services) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,451,124 .

. ANAND SELVAKESARI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,433,146 .

. BRENT MCINTOSH (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,624,453 .

. SARA WECHTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,125 shares for an estimated $1,225,284 .

. PETER B. HENRY sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $909,674

CITIGROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $5,553,090 of award payments to $C over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CITIGROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $C stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.

on 03/24. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

CITIGROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $C in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

CITIGROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $C recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $C in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $78.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $84.0 on 04/04/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

