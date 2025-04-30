Fund Update: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added 17,951 shares of CASEYS GENERAL STORES ($CASY) to their portfolio

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale has added 17,951 shares of $CASY to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CASY.

CASEYS GENERAL STORES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 336 institutional investors add shares of CASEYS GENERAL STORES stock to their portfolio, and 286 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CASEYS GENERAL STORES Insider Trading Activity

CASEYS GENERAL STORES insiders have traded $CASY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARREE M RENDA sold 4,762 shares for an estimated $2,008,992

KATRINA S LINDSEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 700 shares for an estimated $301,459 .

. MIKE SPANOS has made 2 purchases buying 756 shares for an estimated $298,358 and 0 sales.

CASEYS GENERAL STORES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CASY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CASY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $446.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Irene Nattel from RBC Capital set a target price of $438.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Paul Trussell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $454.0 on 11/05/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

