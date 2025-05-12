Fund Update: DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS opened a $224.7M position in $QSR stock

DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS has opened a new $224.7M position in $QSR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $QSR.
$QSR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $QSR stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 8,941,977 shares (-44.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $582,838,060
- DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS added 3,372,511 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $224,744,133
- MERITAGE GROUP LP added 3,245,689 shares (+5795.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,554,009
- BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA added 2,873,406 shares (+10155.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,288,603
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. added 2,695,071 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,664,727
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,690,278 shares (+198.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,352,320
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,598,497 shares (-90.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,370,034
$QSR Insider Trading Activity
$QSR insiders have traded $QSR stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QSR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSHUA KOBZA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 184,520 shares for an estimated $11,706,580.
- JILL GRANAT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 133,707 shares for an estimated $9,063,610.
- SAMI A. SIDDIQUI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 74,715 shares for an estimated $4,877,057.
- DUNCAN FULTON (Chief Corporate Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 70,119 shares for an estimated $4,522,556.
- AXEL MR SCHWAN (Pres., Tim Hortons Americas) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 66,392 shares for an estimated $4,235,260.
- THOMAS BENJAMIN CURTIS (Pres., BK US & CA) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 60,258 shares for an estimated $4,008,486.
- J PATRICK DOYLE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,052 shares for an estimated $2,909,181.
- JEFFREY HOUSMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,834 shares for an estimated $2,036,060.
- JACQUELINE FRIESNER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,670 shares for an estimated $1,260,681.
- THIAGO T SANTELMO (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,009 shares for an estimated $1,220,734.
- JEFFREY W KLEIN (President, Popeyes-US & Canada) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,481 shares for an estimated $548,713.
$QSR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $QSR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QSR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/04.
$QSR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QSR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
$QSR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QSR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $QSR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $85.0 on 05/05/2025
- Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $68.0 on 01/10/2025
