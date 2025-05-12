Fund Update: DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS opened a $224.7M position in $QSR stock

DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS has opened a new $224.7M position in $QSR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $QSR.

$QSR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $QSR stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QSR Insider Trading Activity

$QSR insiders have traded $QSR stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QSR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA KOBZA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 184,520 shares for an estimated $11,706,580 .

. JILL GRANAT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 133,707 shares for an estimated $9,063,610 .

. SAMI A. SIDDIQUI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 74,715 shares for an estimated $4,877,057 .

. DUNCAN FULTON (Chief Corporate Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 70,119 shares for an estimated $4,522,556 .

. AXEL MR SCHWAN (Pres., Tim Hortons Americas) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 66,392 shares for an estimated $4,235,260 .

. THOMAS BENJAMIN CURTIS (Pres., BK US & CA) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 60,258 shares for an estimated $4,008,486 .

. J PATRICK DOYLE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,052 shares for an estimated $2,909,181 .

. JEFFREY HOUSMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,834 shares for an estimated $2,036,060 .

. JACQUELINE FRIESNER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,670 shares for an estimated $1,260,681 .

. THIAGO T SANTELMO (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,009 shares for an estimated $1,220,734 .

. JEFFREY W KLEIN (President, Popeyes-US & Canada) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,481 shares for an estimated $548,713.

$QSR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $QSR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QSR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/04.

$QSR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QSR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

$QSR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QSR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $QSR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $85.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $68.0 on 01/10/2025

