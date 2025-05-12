Fund Update: DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS added 1,598,896 shares of TYSON FOODS ($TSN) to their portfolio

DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS has added 1,598,896 shares of $TSN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TSN.

TYSON FOODS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 436 institutional investors add shares of TYSON FOODS stock to their portfolio, and 361 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TYSON FOODS Insider Trading Activity

TYSON FOODS insiders have traded $TSN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NOEL W WHITE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 201,057 shares for an estimated $12,843,510 .

. JOHN H TYSON (Chairman of the Board) sold 185,394 shares for an estimated $11,822,575

WES MORRIS (Group President Poultry) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 47,863 shares for an estimated $3,051,502 .

. ADAM S. DECKINGER (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $680,376

TYSON FOODS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Pooran Sharma from Stephens set a target price of $61.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Thomas Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $60.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $58.0 on 11/13/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

