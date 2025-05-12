Fund Update: DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS added 1,115,836 shares of TRIP.COM ($TCOM) to their portfolio

DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS has added 1,115,836 shares of $TCOM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TCOM.
TRIP.COM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of TRIP.COM stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 12,165,176 shares (+1609.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $773,461,890
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 8,594,727 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $590,113,955
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 5,268,366 shares (-10.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $361,726,009
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,717,555 shares (+142.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $255,247,326
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 2,859,055 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,302,716
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 2,839,142 shares (+1925.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $194,935,489
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 2,314,418 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,150,696
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
TRIP.COM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TCOM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024
- CFRA issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for TRIP.COM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TCOM forecast page.
TRIP.COM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TCOM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TCOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ellie Jiang from Macquarie set a target price of $80.8 on 11/19/2024
- Siti Salikin from CFRA set a target price of $80.0 on 11/19/2024
- Parash Jain from HSBC set a target price of $75.0 on 11/19/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TCOM ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.