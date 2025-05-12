Fund Update: DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS added 1,115,836 shares of TRIP.COM ($TCOM) to their portfolio

DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS has added 1,115,836 shares of $TCOM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TCOM.

TRIP.COM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of TRIP.COM stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TRIP.COM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TCOM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024

CFRA issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

TRIP.COM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TCOM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TCOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ellie Jiang from Macquarie set a target price of $80.8 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Siti Salikin from CFRA set a target price of $80.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Parash Jain from HSBC set a target price of $75.0 on 11/19/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

