Fund Update: DAVENPORT & Co LLC opened a $49.7M position in $WYNN stock

DAVENPORT & Co LLC has opened a new $49.7M position in $WYNN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WYNN.

$WYNN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 270 institutional investors add shares of $WYNN stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WYNN Insider Trading Activity

$WYNN insiders have traded $WYNN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WYNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TILMAN J FERTITTA has made 5 purchases buying 416,500 shares for an estimated $29,254,001 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PHILIP G SATRE purchased 22,200 shares for an estimated $2,046,396

PAUL ALBERT LIU purchased 1,600 shares for an estimated $147,904

$WYNN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WYNN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WYNN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/31.

on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.

$WYNN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WYNN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

$WYNN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WYNN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WYNN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $118.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $99.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $105.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $128.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Ben Chaiken from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $118.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Steven Wieczynski from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $125.0 on 11/05/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

